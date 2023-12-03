Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Chondros, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Sarakinos, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Sarakinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 272 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€550,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
