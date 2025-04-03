Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chersonisos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Chersonisos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room with Swimming pool in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room with Swimming pool
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Chersonisos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes