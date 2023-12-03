Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Charason, Greece

3 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two independent apartments of 165 sq.meters in Gouves.The first apartment is situat…
€330,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€365,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€320,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Charason, Greece

