Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Aitania
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Aitania, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with First Coastline in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with First Coastline
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$888,834
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Aitania, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes