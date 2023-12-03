Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Aitania
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Aitania, Greece

Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€745,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

