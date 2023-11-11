Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Agios Ioannis
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece

3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a house of 90 sq.m. in Koutsounari, south Crete. The residence has three levels …
€230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koutsounari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koutsounari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€2,20M

