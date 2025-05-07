Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Vilia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Vilia, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$219,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vilia, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go