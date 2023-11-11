Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Velos

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Sikyona, Greece
Plot of land
Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 420 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€75,000
Plot of land in Grain, Greece
Plot of land
Grain, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 782 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building pe…
€120,000
Plot of land in Velo, Greece
Plot of land
Velo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 340 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . We offer for sale a plot in one of t…
€45,000
Plot of land in Grain, Greece
Plot of land
Grain, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 1900 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
€1,20M
Plot of land in Nerantza, Greece
Plot of land
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 800 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
€190,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir