Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Vathy
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Vathy, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Eastern Samos, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Eastern Samos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vathy, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir