Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Tyros
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Municipal Unit of Tyros, Greece

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Property of Our Office. The maisonette we present, with a total area of 195 sq.m.,…
$298,550
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Tyros, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes