Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Tropaia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Tropaia, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Tropaia 120 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
$50,111
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Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 320 m²
$64,095
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