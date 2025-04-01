Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Tolofona
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Tolofona, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Glyphada, Greece
Townhouse
Glyphada, Greece
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
glyphada, Mesonet Sale, 132 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of construc…
$989,459
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Tolofona, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes