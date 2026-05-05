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Seaview cottages in Municipal Unit of Thebes, Greece

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mouriki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mouriki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Thebes, Greece

with Mountain view
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