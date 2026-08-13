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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Tenea, Greece

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chiliomodi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chiliomodi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Tenea, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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