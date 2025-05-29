Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Sympolitia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Sympolitia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$245,106
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Sympolitia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go