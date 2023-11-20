Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Solygeia

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land plot is located in the …
€11,00M
Plot of land in Form, Greece
Plot of land
Form, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€300,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir