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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Skiritida, Greece

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Apartment in Kerasia, Greece
Apartment
Kerasia, Greece
Area 43 m²
For sale apartment of 43 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$142,821
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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