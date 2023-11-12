Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Sikyona

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
€3,00M
