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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipal Unit of Sfakiates, Greece

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Hotel 260 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 260 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. There are: s…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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