Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Saronikos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of .…
$570,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of l…
$495,423
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go