Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Saronikos
  4. Commercial

Сommercial properties in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

;
1 property total found
Commercial property in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial property
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Prime ground-floor commercial property of 184 sq.m. for sale in the highly sought-after coas…
$285,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go