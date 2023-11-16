Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Psychiko
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
€3,19M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
€3,19M

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir