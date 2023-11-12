Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Patras
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Charam, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Mpalas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€120,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€110,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir