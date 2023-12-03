Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Parnassos
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Parnassos, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Eptalofos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Eptalofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of six …
€870,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir