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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Parnassos, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage in Lilaia, Greece
Cottage
Lilaia, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Parnassos, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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