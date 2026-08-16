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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Paralia, Greece

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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Se…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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