Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Papagou

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Papagou, Greece

2 properties total found
4 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€248,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Papagou, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir