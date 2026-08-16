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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Tiryntha, Greece

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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nea Tiryntha, Greece

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