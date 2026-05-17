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Seaview Townhouses in Municipal Unit of Nea Peramos, Greece

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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 218 m²
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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