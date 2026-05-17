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Seaview cottages in Municipal Unit of Nea Peramos, Greece

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Cottage in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 670 m²
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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