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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Chalkidona, Greece

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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 326 m²
For sale maisonette of 326 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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