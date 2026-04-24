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Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Chalkidona, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,42M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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