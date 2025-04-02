Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
In the thriving town of PEFKOHORI hotel for sale on the Promenade, the apartments (32 differ…
$4,36M
Hotel 3 000 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 3 000 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 139
Area 3 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4822 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 5.500.000 . This 3000 sq. m. furnished H…
$5,81M
Commercial property 2 m² in Athens, Greece
Commercial property 2 m²
Athens, Greece
Area 2 m²
Remarkable property! Unique - with many advantages !!! Independent business building. Preser…
$3,56M
Hotel 430 m² in Kato Vermio, Greece
Hotel 430 m²
Kato Vermio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. There are: a firep…
$511,434
Hotel 650 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 650 m²
Property Code: HPS4423 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.000.000 . This 650 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,06M
Hotel 1 300 m² in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 300 m²
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. Thefour-storey hotel has 35 ful…
$2,35M
Hotel 380 m² in Nea Fokea, Greece
Hotel 380 m²
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
$782,285
Office 200 m² in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 200 m²
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Office for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ768). Anot…
$315,459
Commercial property 20 000 m² in Loutra, Greece
Commercial property 20 000 m²
Loutra, Greece
Area 20 000 m²
Ideal building for sale, great location rental apartments with only 30 m from the sandy beac…
$220,049
Hotel 800 m² in Psakoudia, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 800sq.m located in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property …
$2,01M
Commercial property in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial property
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Ideal Investment Opportunity for sale with 360 sq meters of living area including 700 m gard…
$1,09M
Hotel 740 m² in Spartera, Greece
Hotel 740 m²
Spartera, Greece
Rooms 40
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Price on request
