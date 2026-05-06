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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Mystras, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$527,228
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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