Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Midea
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Midea, Greece

1 property total found
House in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
House
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: 11217 - House FOR SALE in Midea Amigdalitsa for €62.000. This 65 sq. m. House…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Midea, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes