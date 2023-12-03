Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Methana
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Methana, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 21 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Hotel 21 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 4
This first class hotel with thermal hospital and with all necessary equipment is provided fo…
€6,80M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir