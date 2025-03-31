Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Messatida
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Messatida, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Patras, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Villa for sale in Greece in Thessaloniki with sea, mountain and city views. The villa is bui…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Messatida, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes