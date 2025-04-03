Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of on…
$250,498
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the …
$839,720
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
