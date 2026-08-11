Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lerna
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Myli, Greece
Cottage
Myli, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of t…
$885,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$283,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go