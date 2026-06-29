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Studios with pool for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$284,737
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

with Sea view
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