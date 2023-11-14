Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Lefkada
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings, with rent in Nikiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings, with rent
Nikiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. There are solar …
€750,000
