Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Larissos

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Larissos, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 87289 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the vil…
€440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 150098 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 42600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located near the Lakope…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7445 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located at Kagkad…
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir