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Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Larissos, Greece

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Hotel 768 m² in Lakopetra, Greece
Hotel 768 m²
Lakopetra, Greece
Area 768 m²
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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