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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Lampeia, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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