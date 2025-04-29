Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lagkadia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Lagkadia, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagadia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagadia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Arkadia: Lagadia -- 175 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$193,151
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lagkadia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go