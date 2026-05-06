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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Krannon, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kileler Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kileler Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Krannon, Greece

with Sea view
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Luxury
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