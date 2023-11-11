Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipal Unit of Kranidi

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water…
€400,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13658 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has well,…
€158,000
Plot of land in Kilada, Greece
Plot of land
Kilada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot with a total area of 11,000 sq m in a stunningly beautiful place Killad…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a unique plot with an unprecedented location, situated on a hilltop between Porto H…
€4,00M
Plot of land in Saint Emilian, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a plot with a very convenient location, it is situated only 200 meters away from th…
€500,000
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Available for sale 3 plots of land with a total area of 4.000sq.m each, in the region of Ver…
€900,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a large plot of land consisting of buildings, that can be used as a farm. The plot …
€1,30M
Plot of land in Petrothalassa, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 202sq.m is located in Porto Xeli area
€160,000
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water s…
€90,000
Plot of land in Petrothalassa, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14.000 sq.meters in Peloponnese region.. The plot is located in Kranidi area
€170,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 44600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory ha…
€850,000
