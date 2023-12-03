Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Keratsini, Greece

1 property total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.  Orientation:  Front  Distance from Airport…
€120,000
per month
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

