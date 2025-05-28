Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Kato Olympos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kato Olympos, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aigani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aigani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$120,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kato Olympos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go