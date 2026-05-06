Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Kalentzi
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kalentzi, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living…
$554,933
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kalentzi, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go